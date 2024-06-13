Street Walk To Gujarati Thali: Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s Monsoon Thrill

Dhvani Bhanushali needs no introduction. She is a popular Indian singer in Bollywood. Besides her singing talent, the singer entertains her fans by sharing life updates on her social media handle, whether planning a new vacation or her new project. The Vaaste singer shares a great fondness for the monsoon season, and she has expressed her love in various interviews and social media posts. As the monsoon was already here, the singer took time off to enjoy the moody weather. Let’s take a look.

Inside Dhvani Bhanushali’s Monsoon Thrill

Dhvani shared a set of photos on her Instagram, treating her fans with a sneak peek into her Monsoon thrill. Starting her day in a comfy co-ord set with a wet hairstyle to witness the blissful greenery from the balcony, the singer got the vibe right for her Monsoon day thrill. She can’t have a good day without her beloved pet dog, and the adorable photos speak volumes.

Being a Gujarati, Dhvani didn’t miss hopping on some good Gujarati Thali, including a full-course meal with all the side dishes like salad, pickle, papad, etc. And we can’t get over the singer’s cute pout as she enjoyed her food. However, the selfie photo with her dad, Vinod Bhanushali, is undeniably the best moment of her day under the colorful umbrella. Dhvani’s fun-filled day ended with blessings at a temple and strolling the streets.