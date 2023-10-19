Subho Sharodiya! Shreya Ghoshal stirs the Durga Pujo look in designer saree [Photos]

Subho Sharodiya!

The festive fervour of Durga Pujo is in full swing, and it’s not just the grand processions and artistic pandals that are stealing the spotlight. Renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal has added a touch of glamour to the celebrations, stirring up the Sharodiya spirit with her enchanting Durga Pujo look. Draped in a resplendent designer saree, Shreya Ghoshal’s appearance during this auspicious time is a delightful fusion of tradition and style. Let’s dive into the magic of Sharodiya as Shreya Ghoshal graces the festivities in a way that only she can!

Decoding Shreya Ghoshal’s look

Shreya Ghoshal, the incredibly talented singer, recently shared some fantastic photos, and she kicked it off with a warm and festive greeting: “Shubho Sharodiya! Navratri ki dher saari shubhkamnayein sabhi ko,” which sets the perfect tone for the festivities.

Now, about her outfit – it was an absolute showstopper! Shreya looked absolutely stunning in a Burgundy Parampara Zardozi Embroidered Paisley Saree, designed by the renowned Ritu Kumar. This saree is a work of art and comes with a price tag of Rs. 350,000. It’s a beautiful fusion of tradition and modernity, blending classic zardozi work with intricate paisley and floral motifs. The perfect amount of bling, making it a dream choice for any bride.

Check out photos:

Source: Instagram

The thick gold border and the detailed zardozi hand embroidery add a touch of opulence to the saree. It’s not just clothing; it’s a timeless piece, something that will be cherished and passed down through generations, as mentioned it the designer’s website. Shreya Ghoshal’s outfit beautifully captures the essence of Sharodiya, where tradition meets contemporary style. Well done, Shreya, for bringing this fabulous ensemble to life and adding extra vibrancy to the festivities!