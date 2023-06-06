ADVERTISEMENT
Take the abstract couture code from Dhvani Bhanushali

Dhvani Bhanushali leaves internet awed with her abstract style file, deckled up in a stylish beige body-skimming abstract print crop top and stylish high-waisted leather pants

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
06 Jun,2023 21:05:54
Dhvani Bhanushali, the sensational pop star, has been making waves not only with her chart-topping hits but also with her bold and abstract fashion choices. When it comes to her style file, Dhvani fearlessly steps into the realm of abstract fashion, effortlessly pulling off outfits that are as daring as they are eye-catching. From vibrant prints to unconventional silhouettes, Dhvani embraces her individuality and exudes a contagious confidence that leaves everyone in awe.

Whether she’s rocking a geometric-patterned jumpsuit or donning a mismatched ensemble that defies traditional norms, Dhvani’s fashion sense is a breath of fresh air in an industry known for its conventional norms. With her adventurous spirit and penchant for pushing boundaries, Dhvani Bhanushali is undoubtedly a trendsetter who adds a delightful splash of eccentricity to the world of fashion. So, get ready to be inspired and join the Dhvani fashion brigade as she fearlessly flaunts her abstract boldness with every stylish step she takes!

Dhvani’s latest fashion code in abstract

Setting Instagram ablaze with her captivating style, the sensational diva graced her feed with a series of jaw-dropping pictures that left fans in awe. In this fashion extravaganza, she effortlessly flaunted her impeccable fashion sense, donning a mesmerizing abstract printed beige high-neck top that hugged her curves in all the right places.

Adding a touch of edginess, she paired it with high-waisted black leather pants, exuding an air of unapologetic confidence. The pièce de résistance was her bold and beautiful eye makeup, which accentuated her mesmerizing gaze, while her nude lips exuded an understated elegance. Enhancing the overall allure, she accessorized with golden hoop earrings, effortlessly blending chic with glam. As her cascading waves of long, luscious hair cascaded down, she exuded an undeniable aura of magnetic charm and glamour. With each click, this fashion maven showcased her innate ability to effortlessly combine style and substance, leaving fans swooning and eagerly awaiting her next sartorial masterpiece.

Check out-

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

