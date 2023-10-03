Trendy kurti neck designs: Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur and Shreya Ghosal’s picks

Highlights:

Bollywood divas blend tradition and trend with unique kurti neck designs.

Sunidhi, Monali, and Shreya showcase regal, confident, and timeless styles.

Express individuality with kurti neck designs during festivities.

The festive season is like a sartorial symphony, where fashion aficionados orchestrate their style with a harmonious blend of tradition and trend. And what better way to elevate your ethnic elegance than with trendy kurti neck designs? Our Bollywood divas, Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur, and Shreya Ghoshal, are setting the stage on fire with their unique kurti choices. Let’s delve into their fashionable picks and get inspired to jazz up our kurti collection!

Sunidhi Chauhan’s ethnic royal pick

Sunidhi Chauhan, the powerhouse of talent and style, has been spotted donning kurtis with captivating collars. She effortlessly combines the classic and contemporary by opting for mandarin collars with intricate embroidery. These high-neck kurtis add a touch of regal charm to her ensemble, making her the queen of fusion fashion. Sunidhi’s choices remind us that elegance knows no bounds, and even a simple kurti can become a style statement with the right neck design.

Monali Thakur’s mesh neck for her sharara kurti

Monali Thakur, the melodious sensation, is a true fashion chameleon. She showcases her impeccable fashion sense through kurtis with plunging V-necklines. Monali’s kurti neck designs exude confidence and allure. The stylish mesh-neck adds a dash of drama to her attire, perfect for those who wish to make a bold and trendy statement during the festivities. Her choices teach us that a well-chosen neckline can turn a kurti into a head-turning masterpiece.

Shreya Ghoshal’s simple round neck with embroidery work on bodice

Shreya Ghoshal, the voice that touches our souls, embraces elegance with simple round neck kurtis. She effortlessly blends grace and style with this neckline, making it her signature. The round neck’s clean lines and understated charm make her kurtis versatile for both formal and festive occasions. Shreya’s kurti neck designs are a showcase to the fact that simplicity can be incredibly chic, proving that sometimes less is more when it comes to fashion.

What’s remarkable about these talented ladies is their ability to showcase how uniquely and differently one can carry kurtis with stylish neck designs. Sunidhi Chauhan brings in the royal flair with high collars, Monali Thakur adds a dash of drama with trendy mesh-necks, and Shreya Ghoshal oozes timeless elegance with round necks. These neck designs offer a plethora of options to fashion enthusiasts to express their individuality while embracing tradition.

As you prepare to dazzle this festive season, remember that kurtis are more than just garments; they are canvases for self-expression. Take a cue from Sunidhi Chauhan, Monali Thakur, and Shreya Ghoshal, and let your choice of kurti neck design be your fashion anthem. Elevate your style, make a statement, and let your kurti do the talking as you dance your way through the celebrations, leaving a trail of fashion envy in your wake!