AR Rahman’s Ex-wife Saira Banu Critical, Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Bollywood singing sensation AR Rahman‘s ex-wife Saira Banu recently underwent emergency surgery due to her critical condition after being hospitalized. Saira’s lawyer, Vandana Shah, revealed the news in a statement on social media.

Vandana shared a post featuring photos of the statement on behalf of Saira Banu. The statement, released on 20 February 2025, revealed about her emergency surgery and wished for her speedy recovery: “On behalf of our client, Mrs. Saira Rahman, Vandana Shah & Associates issues the following statement regarding her current health condition. A few days ago, Mrs. Saira Rahman was hospitalised due to a medical emergency and underwent surgery. During this challenging time, her sole focus is on a speedy recovery.”

Further, in the statement, Saira’s lawyer expressed gratitude for the well wishes and concerns from her loved ones: “She deeply appreciates the concern and support from those around her and requests prayers for her well-being from her numerous well-wishers and supporters.”

The statement mentioned ex-husband AR Rahman’s name, thanking him for his concern and her other friends: “Mrs. Saira Rahman would also like to express her heartfelt gratitude to her friends from Los Angeles, Resul Pookutty and his wife Shadia, as well as Vandana Shah and Mr. Rahman, for their unwavering support during this difficult time. She is truly grateful for their kindness and encouragement. God bless.”

Lastly, Saira’s lawyer mentioned that Saira requested to maintain her privacy during her recovery, “Mrs. Saira Rahman also seeks privacy during this period and expresses gratitude for the understanding from her supporters and well-wishers.”

We wish Mrs Saira Banu a speedy recovery.