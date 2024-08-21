Aratrika Steals the Show with Bhupen Hazarika’s ‘Bistirna Dupare’ in Latest Episode of Zee Bangla’s SaReGaMaPa

Saregamapa, the popular Bengali singing reality show, has entertained audiences with its talented contestants and esteemed judges. This year’s season has already seen some remarkable performances; the latest episode is no exception. Young contestant Aratrika has stolen the show with her mesmerizing performance of Bhupen Hazarika’s memorable song, “Bistirna Dupare.”

In the latest promo released by Saregamapa, Aratrika is seen singing the iconic song with utmost dedication and passion. Her performance accompanies musicians creating unique sounds by stirring water and playing various instruments. The judges were visibly impressed by her rendition, with Kaushiki Chakraborty standing up and applauding her, saying, “Excellent, very beautiful!”

Aratrika has consistently impressed the judges with her protest songs and people’s songs, and this performance is no different. Her soulful voice and passionate delivery have left a lasting impact on the audience and judges alike. The judges’ panel, comprising eight esteemed musicians, including Shantanu Maitra, Antara Mitra, Iman Chakraborty, Raghab Chatterjee, Indradeep Dasgupta, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jojo Mukherjee, and Javed Ali, will be dividing into four teams to mentor the contestants.

This season of Saregamapa features 31 contestants, and Abir Chatterjee returns as the host. With no mentors, the judges will guide the contestants through the competition. The teams will be formed by pairing the judges, with Javed and Jojo on one team, Shantanu and Antara on another, Iman and Raghab on the third team, and Indradeep and Kaushik on the fourth team.

Aratrika’s performance in the upcoming episode is a testament to her talent and dedication. She has already made a mark on the show with her soulful voice and passionate delivery. As the competition progresses, seeing how she fares and whether she can make it to the top will be exciting. Saregamapa continues to entertain and inspire audiences with its talented contestants and esteemed judges, making it a must-watch for music lovers.