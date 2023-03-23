After 75 films as music-makers across 25 years the Maharashtrian du Avinash-Vishwajeet have scored the Great Indian Wedding song for Murder Mystery2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston for Netflix US.

Close to the time that a track from the Telugu Rise, Roar, Revolt (RRR), Naatu Naatu, became the first to win an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards and a Golden Globe as well as becoming a global sensation, two young composers from Maharashtra, Avinash-Vishwajeet, have composed a fresh Punjabi dance number to showcase the Great Indian Wedding for Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix US.

Directed by Jeremy Garelick, who has written The Hangover as well as directed and produced The Break Up among others. with screenplay by James Vanderbilt, known for writing films like Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence as well as co-wrote and produced Scream and its sequel, the film stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston, and is all set to release on Netflix on March 31.

Avinash-Vishwajeet are known for their pathbreaking music. Having produced songs and done original background scores for over 75 films across 25 years in Marathi, Kannada, Telugu and Konkani movies. As active musicians, the duo individually have thousands of stage shows with singers of the likes of Asha Bhosle and Shreya Ghoshal, in venues like Royal Albert Hall, film and television production, creative production, screenplay writing, concept development and story building,.

The song, King Di Wedding Hai, by Avinash-Vishwajeet, sung by Farhad Bhiwandiwala, has already rocked Paris at a special screening where Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston were present. The duo will be attending the March 30 preview in Paris. Interestingly, Avinash-Vishwajeet have done a French short film with Avishai Mahina and Chandni and a Swedish project with the legendary singer Tina Turner and Sawni Shinde.

“It is an honor and a privilege that our Indian music is globally acknowledged.It is easier for us Indians to adapt to any musical style, be it hip-hop, EDM ,or any other. We had the Hinglish hook line that had the words, “King and Wedding.” And it resonated with global audience,” say Avinash-Vishwajeet.