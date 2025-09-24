Badshah’s Injured Photos Go Viral: Fans Worried After Rapper’s Shocking Post

Bollywood’s popular rapper and singer Badshah has shared photos of himself on social media, alarming his fans. In these photos, Badshah’s face appears injured. In one photo, his eye is clearly swollen, while in another, he has a white bandage over his eye. As soon as the post went viral, people began expressing concern about his health in the comments section.

Fans are constantly asking about these photos of Badshah—”What happened?” “Brother, you were just performing in Chicago. How did this suddenly happen?” Someone wrote, “Om Namah Shivay, elder brother, get well soon,” while another said, “Badshah, take care of yourself.” Fans eagerly follow his every post, but the concern was clearly visible this time.

Badshah wrote, “Avatar ji’s punch hits like…” and added #badsofbollywood #kokaina. The question now arises: Is this injury real or part of a project?

Indeed, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan, recently made his directorial debut with his series “Bads of Bollywood.” This action-comedy drama features numerous stars—Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, and even Rajamouli have made cameos. Badshah also has a role in the series, where he clashes with Manoj Pahwa’s character, Avtar. It is believed that these injured photos of Badshah may be part of a scene from that series.

Interestingly, before these photos, Badshah also shared clips from his new song, “KOKAINA.” Therefore, some believe this post could be a promotional stunt for his song. However, no official source has confirmed the injury yet.

At present, it is not confirmed whether Badshah is actually injured or if this is all part of his new project. But he has certainly sent his fans into a frenzy. The real truth will be revealed in the coming days.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates!