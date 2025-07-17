Belgium’s Tomorrowland takes a jolt after massive fire breaks out

Belgium’s Tomorrowland electronic dance music festival faced a setback after an accidental fire broke out just two days before the event was scheduled. The festival organisers said in a statement on a Wednesday, “Due to a serious incident and fire on the Tomorrowland Mainstage, our beloved Mainstage has been severely damaged.”

They added, “We can confirm that no one was injured during the incident.” (As per ALJAZEERA)

Organizers have reassured fans that DreamVille, the festival’s camping grounds, will welcome guests starting Thursday. Behind the scenes, teams are working quickly to reconfigure staging and make it accessible once again for the enthusiasts.

Big-name acts like David Guetta, Lost Frequencies, Armin van Buuren, and Charlotte de Witte are still set to perform during the opening weekend. Originally, most shows were split between the Mainstage and the Freedom Stage, as per reports.

Tomorrowland, which began as a local Belgian event 20 years ago, has grown into a global celebration of dance music. The brand now includes spin-offs in Brazil and a winter edition in the French Alps. Still, its heart remains in Boom, where this year’s festival, fire or not, is gearing up to deliver unforgettable moments.