Rapper and Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan is on India tour. However, recently his tour hit a roadblock after activists of the Karni Sena created a ruckus at rapper MC Stan’s concert in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, and halted the show midway, alleging that he used foul language in his songs, which polluted young minds, as per reports in Hindustan Times.

The concert organised at a hotel in Lasudia area on Friday night was halted midway, upsetting fans of the rapper. The police had to use mild force to clear the unrelenting protesters. Karni Sena’s district unit president Anurag Pratap Singh Raghav on Saturday said, “MC Stan is spreading obscenity among youngsters by using foul language in his songs.” Stan used foul language and sang songs containing obscenities in front of the young audience during his performance, following which Karni Sena activists took charge of the show, forcing the rapper to leave the venue, Mr Raghav claimed.

Meanwhile, MC Stan’s next destination will be Nagpur on Saturday. While reports suggested cancellation of his show in Nagpur following the Indore episode.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more updates.