BLACKPINK’s Lisa Celebrates 9th Anniversary with Heartfelt Message to BLINKs

Lisa of BLACKPINK joyfully celebrated the group’s 9th anniversary on Instagram, sharing a touching message dedicated to their dedicated fans, known as BLINKs.

In her recent post, Lisa showcased a heartwarming collection of candid photobooth images featuring herself alongside her fellow BLACKPINK members—Jennie, Jisoo, and Rosé. The four of them radiated joy and camaraderie, displaying playful expressions and glamorous outfits that highlight their strong bond and star power.

Lisa wrote in her caption, “Thank you BLINKs for being a part of our world! Happy 9th anniversary. Love you 젠츄리챙.” The term “젠츄리챙” creatively combines the members’ Korean nicknames—Jennie (젠), Jisoo (츄), Rosé (리), and Lisa (챙)—symbolizing their unity and deep friendship.

A Legacy of Global Impact

Since debuting on August 8, 2016, BLACKPINK has skyrocketed to international superstardom. They have broken records, headlined global festivals, and claimed the title of the most followed girl group on social media. Over these nine years, they have redefined the K-pop landscape with their genre-blending music, iconic fashion, and groundbreaking achievements.

Fans worldwide poured into the comments, sharing messages of love and appreciation while celebrating the group’s immense influence and lasting legacy.