BTS Suga Expresses His Regrets Over Drunk Driving Incident, Band’s Agency To Take Action

K-pop band BTS member Min Yoongi, known by his stage name Suga, expressed his regrets by writing a long note as he indulged in a drunk driving incident. The BTS member took to his social media handle, Weverse, on Wednesday, 7 August, and shared the details about the drunk driving incident when he was returning home after late night dinner. Presently, Suga is serving his mandatory two years of Military service in the South Korean military. BTS member Jin became the first to join the military service, and other members followed him.

BTS rapped Suga, revealing in his post that he violated traffic laws and fell while setting up his electric scooter near his house. The officer nearby did a breathalyzer test, resulting in the cancellation of his license and a penalty with a fine.

Suga’s post states, “Hello. This is Suga. It is with a very heavy and apologetic heart that I have to come to you with such disappointment. After drinking at dinner last night, I rode home on an electric kickboard. I violated road traffic laws without realising that I was not allowed to use an electric kickboard while drunk due to the simple thought that it was a short distance away.”

Further, Suga continued, “While setting up my electric scooter at the front door of my house, I fell alone. A police officer was nearby, and as a result of a breathalyzer test, my license was revoked, and I was fined. Although no one was harmed or any facilities were damaged during this process, I bow my head in apology to everyone as it is my responsibility and there is no room for excuses. I apologise to everyone who was hurt by my careless and wrong actions, and I will be more careful in my actions to avoid such incidents in the future.”

On the other hand, BTS’s agency, Big Hit Entertainment, acknowledged the incident and issued a statement highlighting taking action: “Hello. This is Big Hit Music. We apologise for the accident involving BTS member Suga’s electric scooter. On Tuesday night (6 June), Suga used an electric scooter while wearing a helmet while returning home after drinking alcohol. After traveling about 500 meters, he fell while parking, and was given a ticket and license revocation as a result of a sobriety test by police officers who were nearby. The incident did not result in any personal injury or property damage, and he returned home under police escort.”