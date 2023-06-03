ADVERTISEMENT
Music | News

Buddy Jeet Ganguly Remembers KK On His Death Anniversary

Singer KK was one of the most loved and admired singers in the Indian entertainment industry. On his death anniversary today, singer KK remembers him. Read this article for more details

Author: Subhash K Jha
03 Jun,2023 14:45:02
Buddy Jeet Ganguly Remembers KK On His Death Anniversary

Composer Jeet Ganguly was very close to singer KK. Jeet and KK almost had parallel careers. KK sang only one Bengali song during his lifetime. It was a song titled Akasher Nile for the film Faande Poriya Boga Kaande Re composed by Jeet.

Recalls Jeet tearfully, “An artiste, a friend like KK is impossible to find.He has been gone for a year. But I have not felt that he is not with me for even a minute. His songs play in my head and on my headphone constantly.”

Jeet is constantly reminded of KK’s presence. “His pictures are everywhere in our home and on the net. You open your phone , and KK is everywhere. In death he lives in the public mind much more than he did in life. My personal moments with him captured in photographs take me back to the wonderful times we shared together.”

Jeet sometimes forgets he can’t record any more songs with KK. “ It feels like he is still here. I am like, ‘Parson toh hai usska recording. Let me just call him.’ I feel KK will come.He will come to the studio , hug me and say, ‘Bataa kya gaana hia?Let’s do it’ It doesn’t feel like he has been gone for a year.”

KK, says Jeet, will live forever. “Let me tell you honestly, an artiste like KK never dies.His work will live forever. As long as music is alive, he will live through his songs.If art lives, KK too will live. Let his songs play. I feel he is with me.”

About The Author
Subhash K Jha

Subhash K. Jha is a veteran Indian film critic, journalist based in Patna, Bihar. He is currently film critic with leading daily The Times of India, Firstpost, Deccan chronicle and DNA News, besides TV channels Zee News and News18 India.

