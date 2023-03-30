A wonderful and supremely amazing news is coming in for all fans and admirers of singer Lana Del Rey. It seems like wedding bells are soon set to happen for singer Lana Del Rey.

As per media reports in The Hollywood Reporter, Pop Crave and many other platforms, singer Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to musician and talent manager Evan Winiker. Both Winiker and Lana have been reportedly in a relationship for quite a long time. However, they have certainly done their best to keep it private.

Lana Del Rey is engaged to music manager Evan Winiker, @Billboard reports. 🔗: https://t.co/QliHldAjY6 pic.twitter.com/W4nW74Mr9T — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2023

We at IWMBuzz wish the couple a very happy and peaceful life going forward together.