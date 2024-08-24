Dhvani Bhanushali Seeks Divine Blessings Ahead of Bollywood Debut, Visits ISKCON Temple with ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ Crew

As the release date of ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ approaches, the film’s crew, including debutant actress Dhvani Bhanushali, visited the ISKCON Temple in Juhu to seek divine blessings for the movie’s success. The film, directed by Saurabh Dasgupta and written by Laxman Utekar, is set to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

Dhvani, who has made a name for herself in the music industry, is making her Bollywood acting debut opposite Aashim Gulati in the romantic comedy. The film’s trailer has already generated excitement, showcasing a lively and engaging story with a mix of love, humor, and chaos.

The crew’s visit to the ISKCON Temple is a significant moment as they seek blessings for the film’s success. Dhvani shared photos and videos with her co-actor Aashim Gulat on Instagram, captioning them, “Meera and Krish’s first stop had to be at Iskcon #KahanShuruKahanKhatam In cinemas on September 20.”

The film’s premise, hinted at by Dhvani’s caption, suggests a storyline where love proves inescapable. The movie marks a significant moment in Dhvani’s career as she transitions from music to acting. Her fans eagerly anticipate her performance, and the film’s success is highly anticipated.

The crew’s visit to the temple is a heartwarming gesture that showcases their humility and gratitude. With the film’s release just around the corner, the crew leaves no stone unturned to ensure its success.

‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ boasts an impressive cast, including Supriya Pilgaonkar, Rakesh Bedi, Sonali Sachdev, Rajesh Sharma, Akhilendra Mishra, Chittranjan Tripathy, Vikram Kochhar, Himanshu Kohli, and Vikas Verma. A strong team, including Laxman Utekar, Vinod Bhanushali, Karishma Sharma, and Kamlesh Bhanushali, produced the film.

As the release date approaches, the excitement around ‘Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam’ is palpable. The film is poised to be a hit with its talented cast, engaging storyline, and divine blessings.