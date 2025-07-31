Evolving Music Industry: Arijit Singh’s Rising Performance Fees

Arijit Singh has won over the hearts of people across the country with his beautiful music. Recently, music composer Monty Sharma, who has contributed as a background music composer in films like Black and Ram-Leela and served as the music director for Sawaariya, shared how much Arijit Singh earns for each performance.

In an interview with Lallantop, Monty Sharma talked about the changing trends in the music industry and revealed Arijit Singh’s performance fees. He said, “When Arijit used to come and sit with me, he used to sit for 6 hours straight. Now, he charges Rs 2 crore for a performance, for a show. So if someone wants to do a show, they do give Rs 2 crore.” He pointed out the major changes in how people enjoy music today, saying, “Earlier, people used to hear songs on the Radio or on television; now, people have them on YouTube. So now the exposure has increased. With the emergence of OTT and YouTube, the money is humongous. So if I am doing a song for 15-20 lakhs, 90% of the rights audio company takes it. They are the ones making mad money right now.”

Monty also reflected on how the music industry has changed over time, explaining, “Everything has evolved over a period of time. Earlier, we used to make a complete song for Rs 2 lakh. This included an entire orchestra, which included 40 violins and a lot of other things. Eventually, when I created a brand name for myself after a couple of my works did well, I started to charge Rs 35,000 per song, irrespective of the other expenses included to make a song.”

As for Arijit Singh’s recent projects, he has sung “Dhun” for Mohit Suri’s latest hit, Saiyaara. He has also sung several songs for Metro In Dino, including “Zamaana Lage,” “Mausam,” and “Qayde Se.” His new song, “Aavan Javan,” from War 2, which features Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, has just been released.

Monty Sharma’s comments give an interesting look at Arijit Singh’s earnings and the current changes happening in the music industry.