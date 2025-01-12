Ex- Member Of Bengali Rock Band Fossils Found Dead In Home

A famous Bengali musician and ex-band member of rock band Fossils, Chandramouli Biswas was found dead in his rented apartment in central Kolkata. The incident took place on Sunday evening, 12 January 2025. He was a popular bassist who had worked with bands like Golok, and Zombie Cage Control. The musician was 48 years old at the time of his death.

Chandramoli was survived by his elderly parents who were currently away from home. The lead vocalist Mohul Chakraborty found something fishy and checked his place, leaving him shocked. Chakroborty informed the police about the incident. He quoted, “Biswas was not taking my calls since morning, and I became worried for him. I called up one of his close friends and both of us reached his home to check on him when we found him dead. It’s a big loss for the entire Bengal music industry.”

Chandramoli Biwas was born on 5 June 1976. The musician quit engineering to pursue his career in music. He joined Fossils in 2000 and later left in 2018 due to health issues after working for 15 years. Initially he worked as a guitarist but later became bassist. He was very famous among young people.

The police are investigating the case and their initial reports reveal that Chandramouli was suffering from depression as he had been facing financial crises for a few years now.