Haryanvi Singer Rahul Fazilpuria Survives Gunfire Attack in Gurugram; Police Launch Investigation

Haryanvi singer and rapper Rahul Fazilpuria had a narrow escape on Monday night when mystery shooters opened fire at him in Gurugram. Thankfully, he was unharmed despite two bullets being fired at him. Authorities have confirmed that Fazilpuria is unharmed and a team of Gurugram Police are actively investigating the matter.

The shooting took place near the Southern Peripheral Road in Badshahpur, located in Sector 71 of Gurugram. Rahul Yadav, known by his stage name Fazilpuria, was driving through the area when the shots were fired. One of the bullets reportedly struck a divider pole on the road, leaving visible impact marks. As part of the investigation, police officials have removed the pole and taken it in for forensic examination.

Fazilpuria, a close associate of YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav, made headlines last year when he came under scrutiny by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). He was questioned in a money laundering investigation and accused of using protected snake species and a licensed firearm in a controversial music video.

In a shift toward politics, Rahul Fazilpuria ran for a seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as a candidate for the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) from the Gurugram constituency. However, he was defeated by BJP’s Mukesh Sharma, who won the contest with a lead of 1.22 lakh votes.