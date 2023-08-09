ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood Rapper Sentenced For A Decade In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Hollywood Rapper Tory Lanez from Canada was accused of shooting the famous rapper Megan Thee Stallion after a pool party in Hollywood Hills in July 2020 which also injured her feet

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Aug,2023 15:45:39
Hollywood’s rapper Tory Lanez from Canada was sentenced to prison for a decade on Tuesday. As reported by the local media, after seven months, Tory was convicted of shooting the Grammy winner rapper Megan Thee Stallion during an argument in July 2020.

On Tuesday’s hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court, Judge David Herriford ordered the sentence to the 30-year-old rapper whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, as per the USA reports.

Tory Lanez was found guilty of carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm in a vehicle, assault with a handgun, and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. He was accused of shooting the famous and talented rapper Megan Thee Stallion that injured her feet after a pool party in July 2020 in Hollywood Hills.

The reason for the shoot was a heated argument where the duo attacked each other’s music career, said the Grammy winner singer during the two-week trial.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, the singer said that due to the firing, she got injured and had to spend four days in the hospital before the physical treatment allowed her to walk again.

During the December verdict, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon said that black women fear reporting crimes like sexual harassment and assault because they are often not believed.

What’s your reaction to this? Please drop your views in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

