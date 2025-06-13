K-pop Idol BTS Jimin’s Cutest Moment As Korean Army With Fellow Member V – See Pics

The world’s most popular K-pop band, BTS members Jimin and V, have been officially discharged after serving their 18-month mandatory military service in the Korean Army. And now, just a couple of days after the return, Jimin has surprised the BTS Army with the cutest moment with fellow member V from their time as Korean Army boys that you cannot miss. Take a look below.

BTS Jimin has always showered extra love on his fellow band member V (Kim Taehyung). And their latest adorable moment between the two members has resurfaced online, leaving their fans swooning. Jimin shared three photos on his Instagram handle, treating his fans.

The opening frame shows Jimin’s first glimpse wearing a casual outfit after his return. He looked charming in an olive green plain t-shirt tucked in with tie-dye cargo bottoms. He captured himself in the mirror selfie, flaunting her physique.

In the next click, Jimin showcased all the photos, letters, and good wishes from fans and loved ones. Several photos showcased glimpses of the idol during his tenure in the Korean Army.

Lastly, he shared the cutest moment with fellow member V, in which both Jimin and V are seen wearing Korean military outfits. The duo posed as the Army personnel while saluting. Their cute expressions and quirkiness always win hearts.

K-pop idol BTS’s Jimin and V were officially discharged from Korean mandatory Military service after 18 months on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.