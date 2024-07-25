Keshab-Iman Duo Returns with New Bengali Song ‘Sada Dil E Kada Lagaili’

After the massive popularity of their previous song, ‘Bandhu Amar Rosiya,’ music director Keshab and singer Iman are back with a new Bengali song, ‘Sada Dil E Kada Lagaili.’ The song, featuring Keshab and Manosi Sengupta, is a romantic number with a familiar tune and promises to get audiences dancing.

Keshab Dey composed and sang, saying, “It’s a peppy song, just like our previous one. The audience will be able to dance their hearts out.” The music video, shot in Goa, features Keshab and Manosi Sengupta and is expected to be released next month.

National Award-winning singer Iman Chakraborty sang the song and praised Keshab’s composition skills, saying, “Keshab is a great composer. He understands the audience’s vibes and knows exactly what to do with the singer.” Iman added, “This song is a simple, entertaining number, made to storm the dance floor again.”

Keshab, known for his independent work, is optimistic about the song’s success. He said, “Apart from commercial singing, basic singing is very necessary. I’m excited to see how the audience reacts to this song.”

Badal wrote the song’s lyrics, which are romantic and catchy, making it a perfect dance number. With Keshab’s composition and Iman’s vocals, ‘Sada Dil E Kada Lagaili’ is expected to be a hit.

Manosi Sengupta, who features in the music video, said, “I’m thrilled to be a part of this song. Keshab and Iman are talented artists, and it was a pleasure working with them.”

The song’s release is highly anticipated, and fans eagerly await what Keshab and Iman have in store for them. Their previous song, ‘Bandhu Amar Rasiya,’ is still popular, so expectations are high for ‘Sada Dil E Kada Lagaili.’

‘Sada Dil E Kada Lagaili’ promises to storm the dance floor with its peppy tune and romantic lyrics. With Keshab’s composition and Iman’s vocals, this song is expected to be a hit. The music video, featuring Keshab and Manosi Sengupta, is a treat for fans, and its release is highly anticipated.