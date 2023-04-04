It’s been a long time since the audience has been treated with some chartbuster songs from Salman Khan’s much-awaited film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the film is dragging simultaneously near its release date, the superstar is constantly rising the excitement of the audience with the songs that have been introduced with distinct flavors. After a love ballad, Naiyo Lagda, and a Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, a slice of life song, Falling In Love, and a cultural number, Bathukamma, Now, it’s time for Hindi-Telugu fusion, the song Yentamma, which is nothing less than a surprise package the audience is going to witness in this high octane energy song.

Salman Khan shares new video of song ‘Yentamma’ from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan:

Having already raised the excitement to the next level, Salman Khan and his team recently unveiled the teaser of the song, giving a glimpse of the blast that the superstar is about to bring with the song. Today, the song has finally been released, and as we see it’s surely a treat for the Hindi and Telugu audience who will end up dancing their hearts out with lungis. Bringing a plethora of bright colors celebrating the rich culture from the Southern part of India, with a tadka of Salman Khan, the song features the South superstar Ram Charan, a surprise entry that no one has ever thought of. After winning the Oscar for his song Naatu Naatu, the South sensation is seen shaking legs with Salman Khan which is worth making fans go berserk.

With all the elements to make people go crazy on its heart-thumping beats, Yentamma song has brought together Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh Daggubati, and Pooja Hegde in the same frame to bring the house down with their whistle-worthy dance moves. Enriched with a bundle of entertainment, the song is worth reckoning as the coolest swag song of the year.

Moreover, Salman Khan, who is seen on top of his energy in the song, has given his all and his appearance in many shades in the songs of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is something we just can’t afford to miss.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji. The film stars Salman Khan, Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar in important roles. The film is slated to release on Eid 21st April 2023.

Work Front:

Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 that also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role. Let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com