Monali Thakur Launches Clothing Brand ‘Thakurayin’ During Festive Season, Celebrating Sarees & India’s Textile Heritage

National Award-winning singer Monali Thakur has officially launched her clothing brand Thakurayin, marking her foray into the world of fashion. The brand was softly introduced during the auspicious Durga Puja and Navratri festivities

Rooted in India’s rich textile heritage, Thakurayin will primarily focus on sarees and handcrafted Indian weaves, celebrating the artistry of the country’s master weavers, artisans, and craftsmen. The brand aims to present timeless designs that embody elegance and authenticity, while offering value and luxury to its customers.

Announcing the launch, Monali shared a post wishing everyone on the occasion of Shubho Bijoya, captioning it:

“Shubho Bijoya & a belated Happy Dussehra 🙏🏻🌸🩷

I hope your Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations went wonderfully. 🌸 My own Puja days were spent busy giving the finishing touches to something very close to my heart – our brand Thakurayin.

In this auspicious time, we softly launched www.thakurayin.com a couple of days back, and now the initial version of the website is ready for you all to experience. ✨

With Thakurayin, we celebrate the soul of India – our incredible weavers, artisans, and craftsmen who carry forward age-old traditions and create timeless masterpieces. This is our vision – to honor their talent, the richness of Indian textiles, give you real luxury and value for your money, and to take this journey ahead for generations to come.🤍

Here’s to new beginnings, to celebrating our heritage, and to weaving dreams together ♥️..”

Known for her personal love of sarees, Monali has often chosen them for her stage performances, public appearances, and personal celebrations. With Thakurayin, she now brings that passion to life, blending her artistic sensibilities with India’s cultural heritage.