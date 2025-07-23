Ozzy Osbourne Dies at 76, Just Weeks After Final Performance

Rock legend Ozzy Osbourne has died at the age of 76. The iconic Black Sabbath frontman passed away peacefully this morning, surrounded by his family.

Osbourne’s death comes less than three weeks after an emotional farewell performance in Birmingham, where he appeared on stage at Villa Park. Seated on a throne, he was joined by his original Black Sabbath bandmates; Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward — marking their first reunion since 2005.

A towering figure in rock and heavy metal, Osbourne rose to fame in 1969 as the lead vocalist of Black Sabbath, a band that helped define the genre. With hits such as Iron Man, Paranoid, and War Pigs, their music, often laced with dark and occult themes, became both influential and controversial.

Osbourne became popular for his wild personal life as for his music. His onstage antics, including biting the head off a bat and his struggles with addiction became part of his infamous persona.

Despite multiple controversies and serious health problems, he remained a cultural force for over five decades.

Over the course of his career, Osbourne sold more than 100 million records, both with Black Sabbath and as a solo artist. He is widely credited with helping to shape the sound and spirit of heavy metal, and is often cited as the man who popularized headbanging.

His death marks the end of an era for rock music. Osbourne leaves behind an eternal legacy, one of rebellion, resilience, and unmatched influence in the world of heavy metal.

Humming, “Never say die,” in loop. Rest in peace Ozzy Osbourne.