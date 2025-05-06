Pawandeep Rajan Out Of DANGER; Suffered Multiple Major Fractures

According to the investigation, Driver Rahul Singh and Pawandeep’s friend Ajay Mehra accompanied him. Reportedly the driver dozed off and the car collided with a truck. With the car colliding, people gathered and rescued them, where Pawandeep Rajan and Ajay Mehra suffered major injuries.

A statement has been released from Pawandeep’s official social media, ‘Hi Everyone, as you all are aware that Pawandeep Rajan met with a tragic road accident on 5th May early morning near Moradabad, UP while he was on his way to Delhi to catch a flight to Ahmedabad for an event.

Initially, he was operated at a near by available facility but later he was shifted to a better hospital in Delhi NCR.

He has suffered with multiple major fractures and few small injuries.

Yesterday was a very difficult and hard day for the family and all his well wishers. Whole day he was struggling with severe pain and unconsciousness. However after whole lot of diagnosis and examinations, he was taken into the operation theatre around 7pm and after 6 hours some of his major fractures has been operated successfully and he is currently in Medical ICU under observation. Post 3-4 days rest he will again be operated for the rest of the fractures and injuries.

It’s because of the unconditional blessings & support from all his fans, family, friends and well wishers around the world that he is doing absolutely fine now.

Thank you everyone from the bottom of our heart for keeping Pawan in your prayers’