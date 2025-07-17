‘Pretty Little Baby’ Singer Connie Francis Passes Away at 87

Legendary singer Connie Francis, known worldwide for her melodious voice and heart-touching songs, is no longer with us. She died on the night of Thursday, July 16, 2025. Her close friend and music label president, Ron Roberts, confirmed the sad news on social media. “With a very heavy heart and deep sadness, I inform you that my dear friend Connie Francis is no longer with us,” he wrote. Just a few weeks ago, Connie revealed that she was hospitalized due to severe pain and was undergoing examination.

Connie Francis, whose real name was Concetta Franconero, entered the music industry in the late 1950s and soon became a global icon. Her songs “Who’s Sorry Now?”, “My Heart Has a Mind of Its Own”, and “Where the Boys Are” are still alive in the hearts of music lovers. In 1960, she became the first solo female artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. She sang songs in several languages and performed on prestigious platforms like The Ed Sullivan Show and American Bandstand.

However, her life was full of struggles along with success. She was raped in 1974, which shook her life. Later, a nose surgery caused her to lose her voice for some time. The mafia-related murder of her brother in 1981 further traumatized her life. She was forcibly hospitalized several times due to mental health issues, which she later described as ‘misdiagnosis’.

But despite all these difficulties, Connie did not give up. She raised her voice for the rights of the victims and worked closely with the administration of then US President Ronald Reagan. She also worked with Mental Health America to spread awareness about trauma recovery and mental health.

She was married four times and adopted a son, Joseph Garzilli Jr. Reflecting on her life in 2017, Connie said, “I want people to remember me not for my heights, but for the depths I have risen from.”

Today, as we say goodbye to her, we are not just losing a voice, but a woman who turned every pain in life into strength.

Rest in peace, Connie. Your voice will always be immortal.

