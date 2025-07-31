Rap Sensation Vedan Booked For Rape: Kerala’s Controversial Artist Faces Fresh Allegations

Kerala’s famous rap artist Vedan is again in the headlines; this time, the reason is a serious criminal case. Kochi Police has registered a rape case against him. The woman who made the allegation is a doctor who told the police that Vedan forced her to have physical relations several times between 2021 and 2023, on the pretext of marriage.

According to the doctor, she and Vedan first met on social media. The friendship grew, and they went to many places together. During this time, Vedan had a relationship with her. Later, when the woman asked about marriage, Vedan backed off, and due to this, she went into depression. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 376 (2) of the IPC, as the incident occurred before the Indian Justice Code came into force.

Vedan is not only known for rap but also controversies. A few months ago, he was arrested under the NDPS Act for possessing marijuana. The police recovered 6 grams of marijuana from him. A case was also filed against him under the Wildlife Protection Act when he was wearing a locket of a leopard’s tooth. This created a lot of uproar on social media, and many people accused the forest department of showing “overzealousness”.

However, later Vedan apologised to his young fans and said that he did not want to be a role model promoting drugs. After this, the Kerala government also started promoting him. Even the CPI (M) government allowed him to perform at its 10th anniversary celebration. The party alleged that the criticism against Vedan is just an attempt to suppress dissent.

In June 2025, Calicut University included Vedan’s song “Bhoomi Jahan Main Rahta Hoon” in the Malayalam Literature syllabus of BA. It was kept for comparison with Michael Jackson’s song ‘They Don’t Care About Us’. BJP protested against this and demanded that the song of a person accused of a drug case be removed from the syllabus.

The rape allegation against Vedan has given another big blow to his career. This case can now prove to be a big turning point for this artist, who is already surrounded by controversies. The police are investigating the matter, but Vedan’s image and future are in danger.

In such cases, bringing out the truth and getting justice is very important.

