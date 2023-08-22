Renowned Haryanavi singer Raju Punjabi passes away at 40

In a tragic turn of events, the music world is mourning the loss of the highly acclaimed Haryanavi singer, Raju Punjabi, who passed away at the age of 40. Raju Punjabi had been battling jaundice and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hisar, Haryana, for an extended period.

Initially, there were glimpses of hope as his health appeared to be improving, leading to his discharge from the hospital. However, the artist’s health took a sudden and severe downturn, necessitating his readmission.

The news of Raju Punjabi’s untimely demise has sent shockwaves through the music industry and his fan base. Fellow singer KD Desi Rock shared a poignant tribute, accompanied by a picture of Raju Punjabi from his hospital bed, as a mark of remembrance.

Raju Punjabi had firmly established himself as a prominent figure in Haryanavi music, earning widespread acclaim for his contributions to the genre. His soulful and melodious voice had garnered him a dedicated following, and his songs resonated deeply with fans.

As the music community and fans come to terms with this profound loss, the hashtag #rajupunjabi has emerged as a symbol of collective grief and a platform for sharing memories of the talented artist. Raju Punjabi’s musical legacy will undoubtedly be remembered and cherished for years to come, leaving an indelible mark on Haryanavi music.