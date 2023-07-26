RIP: Famous Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda passes away

Tragic news shook the Punjabi music industry on Wednesday morning as the renowned singer and actor Surinder Shinda passed away at the DMC hospital in Ludhiana. The 64-year-old artist had been battling a respiratory infection, which led to his admission to another hospital before being transferred to DMC. He had been under critical care in the pulmonary ward for over a week, relying on ventilator support. However, despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Shinda succumbed to multiple organ failure, breathing his last at 7.30 am on Wednesday.

Surinder Shinda was an icon in the Punjabi music scene, leaving an indelible mark with his soulful voice and captivating performances. His musical journey was adorned with numerous chart-toppers, such as ‘Putt Jattan De,’ ‘Jatta Jeona Morh,’ and ‘Kaher Singh Di Maut.’ These songs not only became instant classics but also earned him a dedicated fan following both in India and abroad.

Beyond his musical prowess, Shinda also showcased his talent in the world of Punjabi cinema. He graced the silver screen with notable appearances in films like ‘Ucha Dar Babe Nanak Da’ and ‘Putt Jattan De,’ cementing his status as a versatile artist with an impressive range.

Surinder Shinda’s influence went beyond his artistic contributions, as he was known for mentoring and supporting fellow artists. He shared a close bond with the legendary Punjab singer Kuldeep Manak and played a significant role in guiding the late Amar Singh Chamkila to achieve great success in the music industry. His generosity and guidance endeared him to many aspiring artists, leaving behind a legacy that extended far beyond his music and acting.