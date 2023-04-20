A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the K-pop entertainment industry.

ASTRO Moonbin no more:

As per the latest media reports in News18, ASTRO member Moonbin has reportedly died. He was reportedly found dead in his apartment. He was 25 when he breathed his last. The police officials are reportedly believing that he took his own life. Not just that, they are also considering conducting an autopsy while investigating the cause of death.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.