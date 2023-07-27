RIP: Legendary Irish singer Sinead O'Connor passes away

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor, renowned for her global chart-topping hit “Nothing Compares 2 U” in the 1990s, has passed away at the age of 56, as confirmed by her family to Irish national broadcaster RTE on Wednesday. The news of her death has left her family and friends devastated, and they have requested privacy during this difficult time.

Sinead O’Connor was a fearless and outspoken artist, challenging societal norms and defying traditional notions of femininity and sexuality with her shaved head, pained expression, and unconventional wardrobe. She revolutionized the image of women in the music industry during the early 1990s.

Her captivating rendition of the song “Nothing Compares 2 U,” originally written by Prince, catapulted her into global fame at the start of the decade. The iconic music video, where she stared directly into the camera, has garnered nearly 400 million views on YouTube.

Beyond her musical talent, Sinead O’Connor was known for her outspoken views on various topics, including religion, sex, feminism, and war. One memorable moment was her act of tearing up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on “Saturday Night Live.”

In her 2021 memoir “Rememberings,” she expressed her identity as a protest singer, stating that she had no desire for fame but rather a platform to voice her thoughts. In 2018, she converted to Islam and adopted the name Shuhada Sadaqat, though she continued performing under her original name, Sinead O’Connor.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar paid tribute to the late singer, expressing his condolences to all who cherished her music. Sinead O’Connor’s talent and unique voice were revered worldwide, and her impact on the music industry and society at large will remain unparalleled. As the music community mourns the loss of this iconic artist, her contributions to music and her courageous spirit will be celebrated and remembered for years to come.

