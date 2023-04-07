A really sad and heartbreaking news is coming in from the global music industry. As per the latest media reports in Page Six, S Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole is unfortunately no more. The pop group announced the same. He was 46 when he breathed his last. We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel,” S Club 7 said in a statement on social media Friday. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.”

Our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace. For updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com