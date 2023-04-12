A really sad and heartbreaking update is coming in from the South Korean entertainment industry ladies and gentlemen.

Famous K-drama series ‘Zombie Detective’ actress Jung Chae Yull is unfortunately no more. She passed away at the tender age of just 26. The news update about her death was announced by her management company on Tuesday. The cause of her death is still unknown to the entire world.

Jung Chae Yull is sadly no more:

Her management agency Management S was quoted by MK News saying,

“We are here to deliver heartbreaking news. Actress Chaeyul has left us.” They added, “Her funeral will be held privately in accordance with the wishes of her family, who must be in greater sadness than anyone else.”

The statement further read,

“We hope you pray for the deceased so Chaeyul, who was also sincere in her acting, may rest in peace,” adding, “Our Chae-Yul was very hardworking. She was a deep-hearted and cool friend.”

Well, our sincere condolences to the entire family of the lost soul and may the departed soul rest in peace.

Noteable work:

As far as work is concerned, two of the most popular projects that she's done in the past are 'Deep' (2018) and 'Zombie Detective'.