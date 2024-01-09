RIP: Ustad Rashid Khan passes away after battling with cancer

The world of classical music mourns the loss of a true maestro as Ustad Rashid Khan, a prominent figure in the realm of Hindustani classical music, has passed away at the age of 55 after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, as per reports in Hindustan Times.

The maestro’s health took a downturn when he experienced a cerebral attack last month, adding to the challenges he faced in his battle against prostate cancer. Despite initial positive responses to treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Khan chose to continue his fight exclusively in Kolkata. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his illness while on a ventilator, surrounded by loved ones.

Khan’s journey in the world of music was marked by his extraordinary talent, versatility, and a relentless commitment to his art. Born in Badayun, Uttar Pradesh, Rashid began his musical journey under the guidance of his maternal grand-uncle, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan. Recognizing his nephew’s exceptional musical talents, Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, his uncle, provided him with initial training in Mumbai.

In April 1980, Rashid, at the age of 14, joined the prestigious ITC Sangeet Research Academy (SRA) in Calcutta, following his guru Nissar Hussain Khan. This marked a crucial phase in Khan’s musical journey, where he honed his skills under the guidance of eminent musicians and scholars. Rashid’s musical prowess was not confined to the traditional boundaries of classical Hindustani music.