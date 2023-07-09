Sahil Bhardwaj is the winner of ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ - 9’

After more than two months of contesting and participation in Punjab’s number one singing reality show for kids, Sahil Bhardwaj was adjudged the winner of “Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ Season 9”. In the Grand Finale of the star studded evening the prodigy won all accolades and the prized trophy of Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ for himself. Shaan Dilraj was adjudged the first runner up and Rashi Saleem was the second runner up.

After passing through many rounds, such as city auditions, mega finale the 24 contestants entered the studio rounds to win the coveted title, and were adjudged by the doyens of Punjabi music industry namely, Amar Noorie renowned singer, Sachin Ahuja- ace Music composer, Inderjit Nikku- famous singer and Kaptan Laddi- popular singer. The show saw massive participation and support from the Punjab audiences for their favourite contestants.

Speaking about the show and it’s success the Managing Director and President of PTC network Mr Rabindra Narayan Said, ”We don’t do business, we change lives. Voice of Punjab is one such endeavour where we encourage talented budding singers to come in the limelight and shape them into future superstars.“

In the Grand Finale of Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ Season 9, five top performers contested for the title. Arfan Khan from Tappa Mandi- Barnala was eliminated in the penultimate round of the grand finale. Leaving four contestants Sahil Bhardwaj from Mansa, Shaan Dilraj from Bathinda, Rashi Saleem from Ludhiana and Vanshika Sharma from Ludhiana to contest.

The winner Sahil Bhardawaj was awarded One Lakh rupee prize money, gifts, along with a contract from PTC Network. The first runner up won Rs 50,000/- prize money and second runner up won Rs 25,000/-.The finale witnessed some exhilirating performances by renowned artist’s Rangle Sardar, Actor- Singer Shivjot, Singer Baani Sandhu and Bhangra performers of ABCD institute of Dance Pathankot .

The auditions for ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ’ season 9 were held in Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Bathinda and Mohali districts. The contestants were mentored throughout the season by Mr Vivek Mahajan.

During the show many celebrity artists came to adjudge the contestants daily performance and singing talent Kulwinder Billa, Mannat Noor, Yuvraj Hans, Jyotica Tangri, Gurmeet Singh, Master Saleem, Nisha Bano, Ravinder Grewal, Masha Ali, Pammi Bai, Satwinder Bugga, Surinder Khan, Khan Saab, Feroz Khan, Sajjan Adeeb, Bir Singh, Gurshabd, Resham Singh Anmol, Pari Pandher, Swetaj Brar, Hasmat and Sultana sisters, Tejwant Kittu, Aalap Sikander, Bannet Dossanjh, Ashok Mastie were invited to judge the various rounds of ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ’ season 9.

The show was hosted by popular actors and TV hosts Bhawna Sharma and Sahil Vedoliya. The famous Television show organised by PTC Punjabi every year gives the Punjabi Music and film industry talent from the land, promoting the language culture and fulfilling regional aspirations of the young talent.