Saregamapa on Zee Bangla: Little Aneek’s Soulful Rendition of Mohammad Rafi’s Classics Leaves Judges Enthralled

The latest episode of Zee Bangla’s Saregamapa witnessed a spellbinding performance by little Aneek, who has been making waves with his incredible singing talent. When host Abir Chatterjee asked Aneek if he knew any songs by Mohammad Rafi, Aneek confidently replied that he had a list of songs by the legendary singer.

As Abir read out the names of iconic songs like ” Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe,” “Aane Se Uske Aaye Bahar,” “Ye Reshmi Julfe,” and “Baharo Phool Barsao,” the judges’ palpable excitement was felt by everyone. Iman Chakraborty and Javed Ali, in particular, were eagerly anticipating Aneek’s renditions of these classics.

Aneek began to sing without hesitation, and his soulful voice filled the studio. The judges were visibly moved, and their demands for more songs only encouraged Aneek to continue his mesmerizing performance.

This year’s Saregamapa features eight judges divided into four teams with no mentor. The teams consist of Shantanu Maitra and Antara Mitra, Iman Chakraborty and Raghav Chatterjee, Indradeep Dasgupta and Kaushiki Chakraborty, and Javed Ali and Jojo Mukherjee.

The competition is fierce, with 31 contestants vying for the top spot. However, Aneek’s incredible talent and passion for singing have made him a standout performer. His performance on Sunday’s episode was a testament to his dedication and love for music.

As the competition progresses, seeing how Aneek and the other contestants fare will be exciting. Will Aneek’s talent take him to the top, or will others challenge him for the coveted title? Only time will tell.