Singer Benny Dayal is one of the most talented and loved musicians and performing artistes in the Indian music fraternity. In all these years, Benny Dayal has done incredibly well to build a name and brand reputation for himself. So far, he’s been a part of many successful songs that have ended up being chartbusters in the long run. Not just during film music and music videos ladies and gentlemen, Benny Dayal is someone who’s also a very popular choice when it comes to live shows on stage.

While more often than not, his live show concerts go well with a good crowd response, this time, things went haywire. As per reports in NDTV Movies, the singer was injured after a drone hit the back of his head during a live concert on Friday. He was performing at the cultural fest of VIT when the incident took place. A video of the same is going viral everywhere. See below folks –

