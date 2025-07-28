Singer Aksh Baghla Gets Engaged to Instagram Star Swati Chauhan!

Famous singer and YouTuber Aksh Baghla has engaged his girlfriend, Instagram sensation Swati Chauhan. Aksh, who is known for his viral music mashups and “1 Guy, 30 Voices” video, shared the happy news on social media with pictures.

“We’re ENGAGEDDDD”: A new beginning for Aksh and Swati ❤️

Aksh Baghla posted beautiful pictures on his Instagram handle, and both of them are seen posing with rings. In one picture, there is a loving kiss between the two, while in another photo, the couple is seen cutting a cake together and celebrating with family.

The caption of the post was equally exciting: ‘We’re ENGAGEDDDD 💍❤️”

Swati Chauhan is a 27-year-old Instagram star with over 4 lakh followers. Hailing from Shimla, Swati made her mark by sharing special effects videos on the LIKE app. She has also appeared in Ronit Vinta’s music video “Waada Karo” and worked with Redbull.

Aksh Baghla started a YouTube channel in 2016 and went viral with “1 Guy, 30 Voices – Indian Edition”. He caught everyone’s attention by imitating the voices of singers like Adele, Bruno Mars, and Sonu Nigam. Aksha has collaborated with big brands like Spotify, Coke, and YouTube Fanfest. He is also the founder of a music band called First5.

As soon as the engagement pictures surfaced, fans and friends congratulated the couple on social media. The fans like the couple’s chemistry and simplicity.

IWMBuzz wishes Aksh and Swati all the best for this new beginning!

