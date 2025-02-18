Singer Anuv Jain Gets Married, Shares Adorable Photos From Dreamy Ceremony

Popular singer Anuv Jain is finally married. He is a favorite of the young generation, and his simple chord singing and lyrics often deal with love and heartbreak. The singer has entered a beautiful chapter of his life as he is married. Sharing his happiness, he posted photos from his dreamy wedding ceremonies. These photos have become the talk of the town, with many wondering who that lucky girl is.

On 18 February, Tuesday, Anuv dropped a bunch of photos with his wife. The opening frame shows the singer kissing his lady love on her cheeks. For the wedding day, the singer wore a pastel pink embellished sherwani with kundan accessories. On the other hand, his wife killed beautiful in dark red heavily embellished and embroidered lehenga with traditional accessories and minimal makeup. Their chemistry together has left us in awe. Every photo is a glimpse of their bond and true companionship.

In one of the other functions, Anuv and his wife twined in intricately crafted heavy traditional attire as they posed together. For the reception, Anuv rocked his look in a black suit with glittery embellishments while his wife looked sizzling in a glittery golden strapless gown. For many guessing who the lucky girl is, let us reveal that, as per the Reddit user, Anuv’s wife’s name is Hridi Narang, and the couple tied the knot on 14 February 2025 in Delhi.