South African rapper Kiernan Forbes, who was popularly known as Rapper AKA, was shot dead outside a popular restaurant in Durban, as per reports in NDTV.

According to local media, the 35-year-old was shot six times. Condoling his death, the rapper’s family posted a statement on his official Twitter account. “It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son,” the statement read.

The family said that they are awaiting further details from the Durban police. The motive of the shooting is unknown, and police are investigating.

