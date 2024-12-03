South Korean Actor Park Min Jae Dies at 32 Following Cardiac Arrest

South Korean actor Park Min Jae, known for his roles in popular K-dramas such as Little Women and Tomorrow, tragically passed away at the age of 32. His agency, Big Title, confirmed that Park died on November 29 after suffering a cardiac arrest while on a tour in China. The news, shared by the agency on December 2, has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and colleagues alike.

Park Min Jae was highly regarded in the South Korean entertainment industry for his remarkable talent and dedication to his craft. In a heartfelt tribute, Big Title described him as a gifted actor who loved his work and always strived to give his best. They mourned the loss of someone who had so much more to offer.

Hwang Ju Hye, CEO of Big Title, expressed deep sorrow over the actor’s untimely passing, calling it a devastating shock.

Hwang spoke about the difficulty of coming to terms with such a sudden loss, remarking on the unimaginable grief his family must be experiencing. Reflecting on their time together, Hwang shared how much there was still left unsaid and undone, expressing profound gratitude for having had the privilege to work with Park, even if only for a short time. The CEO vowed never to forget the name of Park Min Jae, a young actor whose potential was tragically cut short.

In an emotional message, Park’s younger brother shared his grief on social media, asking that people remember his late sibling fondly. He spoke of the pain of losing someone so close and requested understanding for not being able to respond to everyone personally during this difficult time. His heartfelt words highlighted the profound sense of loss felt by those who knew and loved the actor.

Park Min Jae’s death leaves a significant void in the entertainment world. He was best known for his roles in Little Women, Call It Love, and Bo-ra! Deborah. His recent work in The Korea-Khitan War and Mr. LEE showcased his versatility and promising career.

A memorial service for the actor is being held at the Seoul National University Hospital Funeral Hall, with the funeral scheduled for December 4. Fans, colleagues, and the industry continue to mourn the loss of a talented and beloved actor.