Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha

The song Sun Sajni from SatyaPrem Ki Katha is finally here and well, as expected, we truly and genuinely cannot keep calm. Well, it’s now time to check out the latest that’s happening at their end and how.

Author: IWMBuzz
21 Jun,2023 14:33:55
The blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani has spread their magic once again with their latest track Sun Sajni which was launched today. Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures’s ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has pervaded every corner with the magic of pure love. While the audience is still engulfed in the melodies of this musical romantic pure love story, the makers are not leaving any chance to amplify it to the next level. Now the makers are all set to get the audience grooving to Garba beats with ‘Sun Sajni’ song.

The teaser of ‘Sun Sajni’ just dropped yesterday and gave a glimpse of this grand Garba celebration song. Well decked up with grand celebration visuals, colorful canvas, and heart-thumping Garba beats, ‘Sun Sajni’ is a one-song that is truly going to set its rule. Bringing the youngest superstar Kartik Aaryan well dressed in Gujarati Kedia for the first time, he also set his feet on the dance floor. This will be the first time where we see Kartik and Kiara performing garba and one cannot miss out on their sizzling chemistry in this garba dance number.

‘Sun Sajni’ is sung by Meet Bros, Parampara Tandon, and Piyush Mehroliyaa. Music is composed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics of the song are given by Kumaar.

Moreover, Having given two soulful melodies, Naseeb Se and Aaj Ke Baad, and an upbeat dance number, Gujju Pataka, ‘Sun Sajni’ is another addition to the chartbuster album of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ will be released in theaters on 29th June 2023.

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

