Zee Bangla Saregamapa Shockwave: Gautam Halder’s Benimadhab Performance Backfires

The recent episode of Saregamapa bore witness to a daring experiment by contestant Gautam Halder. He took Sunil Gangopadhayay’s celebrated poem Benimadhab and transformed it into a musical performance. This bold move, however, ignited a storm of ridicule on social media, with netizens expressing their disappointment.

Gautam’s rendition, a departure from the traditional recitation of the poem, failed to strike a chord with the audience. Viewers flooded the comment section with their disapproval, some even going as far as to label it a ‘scam’ and joking that ‘Benimadhab’s soul has been pinched.’

Netizens flooded social media platforms with sarcastic remarks, questioning Gautam’s decision to experiment with the classic poem. Singer Iman Chakraborty’s appreciation by saying “Kya Baat” is also trolled as ‘Overacting’!

This season of Saregamapa is under the guidance of eight esteemed judges, including Shantanu Maitra, Antara Mitra, Iman Chakraborty, Raghab Chatterjee, Indradeep Dasgupta, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Jojo Mukherjee, and Javed Ali. They have formed four teams with eight contestants each, and their opinions carry significant weight. Abir Chatterjee returns as the show’s host.

The controversy sparked by Gautam Halder’s performance has ignited a heated debate about the boundaries of artistic experimentation. The question now is, will Saregamapa continue to push these boundaries, or will it opt for a safer approach? Only time will reveal the answer.