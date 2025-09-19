Zubeen Garg Passes Away at 52 After Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has sadly passed away at the age of 52. He died after a scuba diving accident in Singapore. His sudden death has shocked fans across Assam and the country.

He was in Singapore, all set to head the 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore on 20th and 21st September. He shared the video on his Instagram handle, that goes as his last message before his untimely demise. Sharing the video, he chimed with a long note, saying, “Friends in Singpore, I will like to invite you to 4th North East India Festival in Sunctec, Singapore during 20th and 21st September. Come and explore the exotic part of India, we are carrying quality agri, craft products, tea experience, dance forms, fashion shows and evening musical show presenting Rock bands, rappers from India’s North East. I will be there throughout the Festival as Cultural Brand Ambassador and will perform on 20th evening with my popular Hindi, Bengali and Assamese Songs. I would like to invite you all, it will be Saturday and Sunday and entry is free. All come and support us. Cheers!”

View Instagram Post 1: Zubeen Garg Passes Away at 52 After Scuba Diving Accident In Singapore

Zubeen was a much-loved figure in the Assamese music industry. Over the years, he became a symbol of Assam’s culture and identity. His songs touched the hearts of millions, and people of all ages enjoyed his music. He also sang in many Indian languages and was highly respected throughout India.

Ashok Singhal, Assam’s Health Minister, shared his sorrow on social media. He wrote that Assam has lost not just a singer, but a heartbeat. He praised Zubeen as someone who took Assamese culture to the world through his music.

The minister said Zubeen’s songs gave people joy, comfort, and a sense of belonging. He added that the loss is deep and personal for Assam and the country.

Fans and fellow artists are mourning the loss of this talented singer. Zubeen Garg will be remembered not only for his voice but for the love he gave through his music.

May his soul rest in peace.