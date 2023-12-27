Shreya Ghoshal turns wowzie in embellished metallic grey saree gown, see photos

Shreya Ghoshal recently set Instagram on fire with her stunning appearance in a mesmerizing metallic grey saree designed by the talented Rachit Khanna. The fashion maestro couldn’t help but gush about his creation on social media, exclaiming, “Draped in metallic grace!” Indeed, Shreya sparkled in the handcrafted saree gown, a perfect fusion of traditional drapery and modern allure, boasting every shade in the metallic spectrum.

The songbird herself looked like a vision, effortlessly pulling off the metallic chic look. She complemented the ensemble with a side-parted wavy hairdo, complete with gorgeous burgundy hues that added a touch of glam. Shreya didn’t stop there – she nailed the beauty game with sleek straight eyebrows, a set of beautiful winged metallic eyes, and lips adorned in a subtle nude pink shade. It was a makeup masterpiece that perfectly accentuated her natural beauty.

To complete the look, the diva added a touch of elegance with a pair of drop earrings in gold, proving that every detail was carefully curated for maximum impact. Shreya Ghoshal not only shone in the metallic saree gown but also left a trail of admirers in awe of her impeccable style and grace. Another fashion triumph for the melody queen!

Netizens are in awe

One wrote, “How come do you look more beautiful than the previous time everytime??”

Another wrote, “Wow , that’s great shreya , I listened in this morning what a co- incidence legend @shreyaghoshal”

