Singing Sensation: Shreya Ghoshal Channels Grace In A Silver Blouse And Blue Skirt

Nothing can be more relaxing than listening to Shreya Ghoshal‘s enchanting voice. The top singer has frequently given her gorgeous voice to popular films; let’s be honest, each remains our favorite. While Bengali has been her primary language, Shreya Ghoshal has demonstrated her talent for singing in various other languages. However, while we honor her music and voice daily, we will discuss something else today. While Shreya’s singing has captivated us for decades, her attire has also left an indelible impression on us. As a result, today, we’re featuring Shreya Ghoshal’s glamorous lookbook in a stunning silver blouse and blue skirt. Scroll beneath as we decode her stylish look.

Shreya Ghoshal’s Ethnic Appearance-

The beautiful singer posted a picture series of herself wearing a silver blouse and blue skirt on Instagram. The outfit consists of a silver and blue floral threadwork embellished asymmetric neckline flared half-length sleeves with a small silver attached tassel blouse paired with a blue high-rise flared front pleated floor-length skirt. The outfit is from Clothezology by Aastha. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with blue shimmery eyeshadow, peach-highlighted cheeks, and light purple-pink glossy lips. She accessories her outfit with multi-colored long earrings, a silver and pearl embellished bracelet, and rings by Aquamarine Jewellery. She showed her dazzling postures in the pictures with a naughty wink and a beautiful smile.

Did you like Shreya Ghoshal's ethnic-wear appearance?