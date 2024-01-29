Galleria VSB presents Timeless Strokes: The Masters

Galleria VSB celebrates the 20th anniversary with a group show on modern and contemporary masters titled “TIMELESS STROKES: The Masters” showcasing works of 24 master artists from the 20th century from 31st Jan to 15th February 2024. This exhibition aims to shine a spotlight on these exceptional artists whose unique styles and bold thematic explorations have left an indelible mark on Indian art. Beyond showcasing technical brilliance, their profound works convey rich narratives and cultural depth, serving and enduring sources of inspiration.

The show aims to provide the viewer with an in-depth perspective and promises to be a captivating journey through the impactful strokes of these revered artists, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the cultural richness and artistic legacy they have bestowed upon the world. The curator Ms Vandana Bhargava expressing the significance of exhibition, states, “Timeless Strokes” is not just an exhibition; it is a journey through the minds and souls of these visionaries who have, through their unparalleled creativity, shaped the very landscape of modern & contemporary art. Their distinct styles and fearless exploration of themes have conveyed deeper narratives, emotions, and cultural significance that have left an enduring legacy, inspiring future generations and contributing significantly to the global appreciation of Indian art.

Positioned at the core of South Delhi, the gallery has distinguished itself in the dynamic realm of art and its enthusiasts. With an instinctively curated assortment, Galleria VSB proudly showcases a blend of traditional and contemporary art, featuring artists whose works defined the Indian art movement and placed it on the international map. The exhibition showcases 55 Super Master Artworks.