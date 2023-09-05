Janmashtami Special: 'Saanware Aijaiyo' by Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, A Musical Tribute Arrives on September 14th

Mumbai, 5th September 2023 – On this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the renowned mother-son musical duo, Kavita Seth and Kanishk Seth, celebrated for their hit track “Rangi Saari,” proudly announce the release date of their highly anticipated second track, “Saanware Aijaiyo,” set to drop on September 14th.

This musical creation promises to be a heartfelt tribute to the timeless love shared by Radha and Krishna, skillfully blending tradition with contemporary sensibilities.

In honor of the divine birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, a sneak peek of the song is made available for fans and music enthusiasts on Instagram. This provides an exclusive opportunity for listeners to immerse themselves in the depths of love through this melodious creation before its official release.

Reflecting on this significant announcement, Kavita Seth expressed, “As we celebrate the divine birth of Lord Krishna on Janmashtami, ‘Saanware Aijaiyo’ holds a special place in our hearts. This song marks our fourth release after ‘Rangi Saari,’ and we are excited to share it with the world on September 14th as a heartfelt tribute to the eternal love story of Radha Krishna.”

Kanishk Seth added, “Given that this song is our tribute to the mesmerising love of Radha and Krishna, we wanted to surprise our listeners with a pre-release audio preview of the song, which is now live on Instagram. We hope everyone enjoys this delightful surprise.”