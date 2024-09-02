Manpreet Singh Triumphs at PTC Punjabi’s Grand Finale of ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ 10’

In a night brimming with talent, emotion, and celebration, Manpreet Singh from Bathinda emerged as the winner of the highly anticipated ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ 10’. The young singing sensation took home the prestigious trophy along with a cash prize of Rs. 3 Lakh, marking his remarkable journey to stardom.

The grand finale, broadcasted on 31st August evening on PTC Punjabi, concluded seven weeks of intense competition that captivated audiences across Punjab. The show, widely regarded as the biggest singing reality competition in the region, saw an electrifying finale filled with unforgettable performances.

Nekpreet Singh from Taran Taran was declared the first runner-up, earning a cash prize of Rs. 2 Lakh. GurMehak Kaur from Ludhiana secured the second runner-up position, receiving a cash prize of Rs. 1 Lakh.

This season’s judging panel featured some of the most prominent names in the Punjabi music industry. The grand finale was adjudicated by the acclaimed singer Jyoti Nooran. Throughout the seven-week journey, the participants were evaluated by a distinguished panel, including singer Aalap Sikander, ace music director Gurmeet Singh, renowned singer Kaptaan Laddi, and singer-actor Sweetaj Brar. Their expertise guided the contestants through a series of rigorous performances leading up to the final showdown.

The contestants were mentored by the famous singer and music composer Vivek Mahajan, who played a pivotal role in shaping their musical journeys.

The show’s 36 episodes saw numerous celebrated Punjabi artists gracing the stage to encourage and inspire the young talents. Notable artists who made appearances include Amar Noorie, Bir Singh, Mannat Noor, Feroz Khan, G Khan, Happy Raikoti, Shipra Goyal, and Roshan Prince.

On the successful conclusion of the show, Mr. Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director and President of PTC Network, expressed his delight, stating, “Another great season and another great set of winners. True to the spirit of giving platform to real talent of Punjab, this season’s winner too is a story of winning against odds. The finalists have their future set and we wish to see them as sparkling singing stars of Punjab in the times to come.”

The finale was further elevated by star-studded performances from celebrated Punjabi artists such as Shipra Goyal, Aalap Sikander, Kaptan Laadi, Deep Bajwa, and Sweetaj Brar, who kept the audience enthralled.

The auditions for ‘Voice of Punjab Chhota Champ Season 10’ saw a massive turnout, with 20 talented contestants ultimately being shortlisted to compete in the season. This year, the show