As school-age children, we’ve all seen ourselves or our friends become obsessed with Hannah Montana. What’s more clear is that this fascination evolved into the style that made us all desire to be the teen Miley Cyrus in real life. Sparkly clothing, vivid colors, and curtain bangs were popular in the years that followed. But, of course, it’s everything you’d expect from a superstar who can manage more than one thing at a time, from singing to playing fashion.

One thing we’re all ready to accept from her style collections is that the good old color is still iconic and can cure any problem. A black costume is always stunning, and you should never abandon it. So let’s look at the occasions Miley donned outfits in this color, all of which appeared like rockstars in their manner.

Check Out Miley Cyrus’ Black Outfits:

The So Undercover star wore a strapless Marchesa gown to the American Music Awards. This tiny dress featured a black translucent fabric that trailed up into a knot at the side and two gold waist belts. Worth the look with simple accessories and red-carpet-ready shoes.

A year ago, when the runway was at its finest, Miley Cyrus walked the runway during Marc Jacobs’s last New York Fashion Week presentation. The singer made an eye-catching statement in a monochromatic ensemble that included a black bralette and straight-fit pants. What is an outfit without drama? She put on black leather gloves and let a patterned coat sweep the wooden stag, which also had a bag connected to it. Her studded necklace glistened as she walked.

With this cut-out Alexander Wang gown, you may live out your hot girl fantasies. Miley looked amazing in her embroidered piece, which attracted the best of the fashion industry to the Met Gala. Do you know what to dress for a party this season? With this inspiration, we’re confident you’ve found the solution you were looking for.

You know you’re a bombshell when you can’t get enough risqué attire. Jumpsuits are usually a good idea, and this plunging halter-neck neckline dress with flared pants will be a huge success. Want to double its eye-catching potential? Allow everything matching, from belts to dazzling accessories like jewelry and a purse, to do its job.

Which outfit is your favorite?